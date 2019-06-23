|
|
MSgt Edward Cote, Jr. USAF ret.
Worcester - MSgt Edward L. Cote, Jr. (USAF ret), 89 of Worcester a U.S. Air Force retired Master Sergeant passed away Friday, June 21st, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, joining his daughter Jean Chabot who died in 1998 in heaven.
Ed was born in Gardner, the son of Edward L Cote, Sr and Mabel (Lemoine) Cote. Raised and educated in Worcester, Eddie joined the U.S. Air Force in 1948. After an active duty enlistment, Edward returned to Worcester and joined the Massachusetts Air Guard, 212th Engineering Command on Skyline Drive as a fulltime mechanic, serving a total of 41 years retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1989. He served the citizens of Massachusetts notably, during several state emergencies, including the 1979 Tornado that struck the Treasure Valley Scout Facility in Spencer, the 1953 Tornado that struck Holden, North Worcester and Shrewsbury areas, the Blizzard of 1978 and others.
Ed is survived by the "Love of his Life" Rita M. (Lefrancois) Cote; his three children, Thomas Cote and his wife Kerry, of Worcester; Joann French and her husband David of Rutland, Jacqueline Cote and her wife, Kerry Markey-Cote in Tennessee; six grandchildren, Michael French, Steven French and his wife Ashley, Aimee Cote-Vera and her husband Andres, James Cote and his wife, Rosa, and Staff Sergeant Christopher Cote and his wife Bianca; three great grandchildren, Aurora, Nicolai and Aubrey; his best friend and pet cocker Spaniel "Cookie"; many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Besides his parents and daughter, a sister, Irene Delisle and her husband Cliff predeceased him.
Ed was a member of the former St Charles Borromeo Church as an usher, collector, and cook involved in preparing food for homeless, and reader, later serving in the same capacity at Blessed Sacrament Church after St Charles closed. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life; spending time with family and friends, touring the Northeast with Rita "Chasing" Lighthouses and family dinners. He was also intrigued by the US Space program and found enjoyment visiting Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fl. Ed was very generous with his love, time and resources, and helped anyone he could. He truly believed that faith, family and friends were the most important parts of his life and had room in his heart for everyone he met.
A period of calling hours will be held Tuesday, June 25th from 9:30 to 11 am, followed by a service at 11 in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in his name can be made to either The Salmon Hospice Care, 42 Beaumont Dr, Northbridge, MA 01534 or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 23 to June 24, 2019