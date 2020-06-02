Edward Courtney
1950 - 2020
Edward J. Courtney, 70

WORCESTER - Edward "Eddie" Courtney, 70, of Worcester died June 1, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital from the Covid-19 virus. He was the son of Edward and Arlene (Howard) Courtney, and was a lifelong resident of Worcester.

Eddie leaves his sons, Gerald of Worcester and William and his wife Sara of Spencer, and their children Natalie and Nolan; his brother Eugene and his wife Mary Courtney of Auburn; his sister Maureen Courtney of New Bedford; sisters-in-law Mary (Joel) Cullen, Kathy (Mike) Arcure, Maureen (Jeff) Morse and Diane (Gordon) Davis; and brothers-in-law Warren (Mona) Carrigan, and Daniel, Richard, and Paul Carrigan; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Eddie's beloved wife of 47 years, Dorothy "Dottie" Courtney, predeceased him in 2018.

Eddie was a foreman at the City of Worcester DPW. Upon his retirement, he was awarded the Key to the City for his 40 years of service.

An avid sports fan, Eddie played on several softball teams, competing in the National Championship many times. He also enjoyed Bruins hockey, Holy Cross football, his grandson's soccer and football games and his granddaughter's field hockey games. Additionally, Dottie and Eddie took great pleasure in their cruises and casino trips. Eddie's grandchildren, Natalie and Nolan, were the light of his life and he cherished the time he spent with them.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and concern for individuals' personal health and safety, Eddie's life will be celebrated in a brief graveside service on Friday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton. Family and close friends are invited to attend while abiding by social distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alzheimer.org. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home.



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Worcester County Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Worcester County Memorial Park
217 Richards Ave
Paxton, MA 01612
(508)791-0350
