|
|
Edward B. Dlugasz, 87
WORCESTER - Edward B. Dlugasz, 87 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Oakdale Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.
Edward was born in Worcester, a son of the late Walter and Josephine (Bozek) Dlugasz and where he graduated from Commerce High School. He was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps where he served his country proudly in the Korean War from 1950-1954 receiving the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean War Service Medal with Two Stars, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation and the United Nations Service Medal. Edward worked as a truck driver for Pilot Freight Trucking and he previously worked for Amorello Construction retiring in 1982. He was a member of the Teamsters and Singletary Rod and Gun Club. Edward was a car enthusiast especially Ford Mustangs, enjoyed trips in his motor home and New England Sports Teams.
Edward's wife, Nancy A. (Douglas) Dlugasz passed away in July 1996. He is survived by two sons, Edward B. Dlugasz and his wife Karen of Jefferson and Duane S. Dlugasz of Rutland, VT; his daughter, Sandra L. Monopoli and her husband Chris of Worcester; six grandchildren, Barry Dlugasz, Timothy Dlugasz and his wife Christina, Danielle Dlugasz, Christina Fife and her husband Christopher, Alyssa, Sophia and Mia Monopoli; seven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first wife, Carmen (Aguinaga) Dlugasz; a granddaughter, Felicia Dlugasz; a brother, Raymond Dlugasz and two sisters, Helen Doherty and Melanie Townsend.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 9-11 am with his funeral service to begin at 11:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edward can be made to: Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA. 01605
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019