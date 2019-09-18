Home

Edward Duffy


1930 - 2019
Edward Duffy Obituary
Edward F. Duffy, 89

Sterling - Edward F. Duffy, 89, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born and raised in Clinton, Ed was the son of John P. and Ella C. (Bucheim) Duffy and lived many years in Lancaster before moving to Sterling in 1987.

After serving in the Korean Conflict, he obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Junior College. Ed worked at local Ford dealer for many years repairing and selling Ford cars and trucks. In his later years, he worked for and retired from Flagg RV as a traveling service technician, a job that he thoroughly enjoyed. He was known for being able to fix anything and loved all things mechanical. Ed truly loved driving and visiting the beaches of New Hampshire and Maine.

He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 43 years, Barbara J. (Matthews) Duffy; his children, Mark D. Duffy and his partner Jodie Bell of Clinton and Thomas E. Duffy of Clinton; a stepdaughter, Robyn M. Coons and her husband Michael of West Boylston; his grandson, Kyle A. Duffy; and several nephews and nieces. Besides his parents, Ed is predeceased by two brothers, Robert and John Duffy.

A memorial service will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 5, at Hope Chapel, 35 Chocksett Rd, Sterling, MA 01564. In lieu of flowers please donate to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 in memory of Edward F. Duffy.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
