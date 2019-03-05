|
Edward E. Fegreus, Sr.
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Edward E. Fegreus, Sr., 93, of Winter Street, died peacefully while at his home on the evening of Wednesday, February 27, 2019. His wife of 70 years, Elizabeth H. (Jbara) Fegreus, died in June of 2018. He leaves a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Fegreus-Reynolds, and her husband, Richard Reynolds, of Paxton; a son, Edward E. Fegreus, Jr, and his wife, Jane Fegreus, of Cohasset; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sister, Geraldine Donohue, of Spencer, and several nieces and nephews.
Edward was born in Worcester, son of Paul Thorbern Fegreus and Lena J. (Mattson) Fegreus. He served his country during WW II in the United States Marine Corp. After the war, Edward attended the University of Toronto. Edward worked for the New York Central Railroad, Penn Central Railroad and Conrail for more than 30 years and retired in 1988. He also owned and operated a wholesale sporting goods company, Paulina Sports Equipment, for more than 40 years. Edward was a Master Mason and member of the Morning Star Lodge A.F. & A.M. for 68 years. He was also a member of St. Joseph's Parish where he co-taught CCD with his wife, Elizabeth (Betty). Edward also found time for all types of fishing throughout the year. Fish everywhere feared him.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 296 Main Street, North Brookfield. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
