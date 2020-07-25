Edward Fitzgerald, 97



WORCESTER - Edward W. Fitzgerald Jr., 97, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



His wife of 71 years, Elizabeth A. (Shea) Fitzgerald, died last year.



Ed leaves four children, Kathy Meyer and her husband John of West Boylston, Edward D. Fitzgerald and his partner Sharon DeCarolis of Worcester, John D. Fitzgerald and his wife Pam of Worcester, and Elizabeth A. Rinaldo and her husband Joseph of Holden; 12 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. His daughter Janice DeSantis and his brother Robert R. Fitzgerald passed away in 2015.



Ed was born in Worcester, son of Edward W. and Lena I. (Boisseau) Fitzgerald and lived in Worcester most of his life.



Ed dropped out of St. John's High School on Temple St. in Worcester to enlist in the U.S. Navy in the month following the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served aboard the USS Libra and later the USS Barrow which took part in the invasion of Iwo Jima and several other battles in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater.



Ed went on to work for more than 40 years for Massachusetts Electric and The New England Power Co. He retired in 1985 after many years as the utility's General Foreman of the Overhead Lines Division for Central Massachusetts.



Nearly 40 years after leaving St. John's High School, the school awarded Ed an honorary diploma.



Ed was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish.



Ed enjoyed yardwork and was meticulous about maintaining the conditions and appearance of his lawn and gardens. He loved visiting Marshfield where he was known as the Mayor of Green Harbor. Over time, he enjoyed trips to several countries across Europe.



The family wishes to thank Notre Dame Hospice and Judy, Elizabeth and Martha, for the dedicated care Ed received during his recent illness.



Ed was one of the last and best of America's Greatest Generation.



Funeral services and burial in Notre Dame Cemetery will be private. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605.





