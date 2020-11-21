1/1
Edward Fontaine
1968 - 2020
Edward E. Fontaine, 52

Worcester - Edward E. Fontaine passed away on November 9, 2020. Ed was a graduate of Auburn High School and was a Postgraduate at Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School, Charlton with a Certificate in Carpentry and received the Award of Excellence.

Ed was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, camping, and his love of hunting White Tail Deer. He loved his dogs Blackie and Angel. He enjoyed his music and was an enormous fan of Motörhead. He was a friend to all, had a sarcastic sense of humor, a beautiful smile and he will be greatly missed.

He leaves behind his mother Carita Fontaine of Worcester, MA; sister, Suzanne Fontaine Person and brother-in-law, James Person of Barre MA, and his Godchild, Eileen Kelly Egan of Worcester, MA. He leaves behind numerous friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Paul G Fontaine and brother, Paul M Fontaine who passed in March of this year.

Please omit flowers and make donations in his memory to Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, PO Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421. "Hunt of A Lifetime" is a nonprofit organization with a mission to grant hunting & fishing dreams for children age 21 and under, who have been diagnosed with life threatening illnesses or life-threatening disabilities.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester, MA and burial of both Ed and Paul will be sometime in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

To share a memory of Ed or sign his online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
