Edward P. Foresteire, 93
PRINCETON - Edward P. Foresteire, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his devoted family.
He was the loving husband of Priscilla R. (Jewett) Foresteire who passed away in 2011.
Born in Boston on February 1, 1927 to the late Anthony and Mary (White) Foresteire. He was raised in Worcester and graduated from the former Commerce High School in 1945. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he became a pilot and proudly served his country attaining the rank of Captain.
In his early years, he worked at Paul Cavanaugh's Garage in West Boylston. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier in West Boylston after more than 20 years of service. Ed's greatest passion was his love of history; he always had an atlas on hand to reference his journeys. He loved telling stories of the history of the Louis & Clark Expeditions. He loved traveling to various National Parks, Monuments and visiting historical cemeteries. He spent many summers in Maine at York Beach with his wife Priscilla, making friends and taking long walks on the beach. He also enjoyed Hit-and-Miss engine shows but mostly enjoyed family gatherings with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He leaves behind his children, Edward P. Foresteire and his wife, Jane of Spencer, Stephen P. Foresteire and his fiancée Abby Churchill of Northfield, James A. Foresteire of Falmouth and Christine M. Lynch and her husband, James of Princeton; a sister, Joan Cain of Florida; ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed because we all loved him so dearly.
Besides his beloved wife, Priscilla and his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Jean Peter, Rita McHugh and Mary Cresswell.
The family would like to thank Home Health Alliance of Leominster, especially Hospice Nurse Erin and Aide Mikayla for their compassionate assistance and support. Also, to private caregivers Sally and Alice for showing such loving care and assistance while staying with Dad in his final days.
Due to the current health crisis of Covid19 and resulting government restrictions, Ed's funeral service will be private. The Fay Brother's Life Celebration Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston is assisting the family with arrangements. To place an online condolence please visit our website at: www.faybrothers.com or call us at 508-835-6500 and we will be happy to extend your message to his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Princeton Fire Department, 8 Town Hall Drive, Princeton, MA 01541.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 10, 2020