Edward W. Guldner, 77
Northborough - Edward William Guldner, age 77, of Northborough, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. He was born in New York City, NY to the late Beatrice H. Guldner and William G. Guldner. He is survived by his wife, Diane (Hudson) Guldner, his daughter Dana G. Dextraze, his son-in-law, Jonathan Dextraze, his grandson Benjamin Dextraze of Acushnet, Massachusetts, his sister Joyce Forgione of Mendham, NJ, and several nieces and nephews.
Edward served in the United States Navy from 1959-1962. Upon discharge from the Navy, he attended and graduated from RCA Technical Institute in New York City. He went on to the University of Arizona and received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.
Edward valued his family and friends. He enjoyed reading about American history and researching his ancestry, travel, gardening and making clocks in his shop down in his basement.
There will not be a funeral, per Edward's request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Native American Heritage Association at www.naha-inc.org. Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough is assisting the Guldner family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019