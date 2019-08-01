Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Guldner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Guldner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Guldner Obituary
Edward W. Guldner, 77

Northborough - Edward William Guldner, age 77, of Northborough, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. He was born in New York City, NY to the late Beatrice H. Guldner and William G. Guldner. He is survived by his wife, Diane (Hudson) Guldner, his daughter Dana G. Dextraze, his son-in-law, Jonathan Dextraze, his grandson Benjamin Dextraze of Acushnet, Massachusetts, his sister Joyce Forgione of Mendham, NJ, and several nieces and nephews.

Edward served in the United States Navy from 1959-1962. Upon discharge from the Navy, he attended and graduated from RCA Technical Institute in New York City. He went on to the University of Arizona and received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.

Edward valued his family and friends. He enjoyed reading about American history and researching his ancestry, travel, gardening and making clocks in his shop down in his basement.

There will not be a funeral, per Edward's request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Native American Heritage Association at www.naha-inc.org. Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough is assisting the Guldner family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit

www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hays Funeral Home
Download Now