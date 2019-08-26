|
Edward A. Hall, 80
WORCESTER - Edward A. Hall, 80, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 after a brief illness.
Edward leaves his wife of 55 years, Kathleen (Sarasin) Hall; a son, Michael Hall of Berlin; a daughter Carrie LaRose, and two beloved granddaughters, Anna and Kylie LaRose, all of Worcester; four sisters, Christine Williams of Sayville, N.Y., Frances Kelly of Plantsville, Ct., Virginia McGowan of Zionsville, Ind., and Mary Frazer and her husband John of Warrenton, Va.; two brothers, Bernard Hall of Penn. and John Hall and his wife Cathy of North Grafton; a sister-in-law Gail Rice of McLean, Va.; two brothers-in-law, Richard Gerbino of New Bedford and Frank Albrizio of Millbury; David Harris of Worcester, who related to Ed like a son; and many nieces and nephews. His brother David Hall, formerly of Cotuit, predeceased him.
Edward was born in Pittsburgh, Penn., son of Bernard and Caroline (VanLoon) Hall. He has lived in Worcester for more than 50 years.
After attending St. John's High School, then in Worcester, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served with the Marines on active duty for four years including an assignment to the Navy's USS Boxer, an amphibious assault carrier, in waters near Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Some of his closest friendships grew from his service in the Marines, including Robert Housman and Sonny Kosky.
Ed was a true entrepreneur with a strong work ethic. Beginning in the 1960s, he started and grew many businesses during his long career in the Worcester and Berlin areas, including MICA Engineering, H & H Delivery and M & C Realty. He was working regularly with his children in his businesses until he took ill two weeks ago.
Ed was a classic car enthusiast and restored many Jaguars during his lifetime. He was a member of the Jaguar Assn. of New England. He also enjoyed travelling with his wife and friends including several trips to Ireland. He was a longtime supporter of the Mercy Centre for the Developmentally Disabled.
Calling hours are Thursday, August 29, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester. Burial in St. John's Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Mercy Centre, 25 West Chester St., Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019