Edward W. "Ted" Heywood, Sr., 80
Sturbridge - Edward W. "Ted" Heywood, Sr., 80, of Colonial Dr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 26th, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester.
His wife of 48 years, Joan S. (Igoe) Heywood, passed away in 2010. He leaves his five children, Edward W. "Ted" Heywood, Jr. and his wife Carole of Charlton, John P. Heywood and his wife Catherine of Northbrook, IL, Joan S. Hicks and her husband Russell of Westford, Joseph D. Heywood of Boston, and Christopher M. Heywood and his wife Christie of Katy, TX; his two sisters, Eleanor Norris of Ipswich and Sr. Rita Heywood, SND of Ipswich. He also leaves sixteen grandchildren whom he adored, Catherine A. Heywood, John P. Heywood, Jr., Joseph A. Heywood, Mary E. Heywood, Delaney A. Heywood, Thomas Casey Heywood, Christopher E. Heywood, Grace S. Heywood, Jane P. Heywood, Christopher M. Heywood, Jr., Anne E. Heywood, William A. Heywood, Robert E. Heywood, Catherine L. Heywood, Elizabeth J. Heywood and Mary Alexandria Heywood; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters, Margaret B. Heywood, Barbara Bullock and Bettyanne Macedo. He was born on April 27, 1938 in Boston the son of Edward and Elizabeth (Carty) Heywood.
Ted graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Ted began work as an engineer at Gillette, then at School House Candy and American Optical Corp. before holding key executive positions at Digital Equipment Corp., Cad Key, Inc., UAS Automation Systems Inc., Zenith Data Systems and Packard Bell NEC, Inc. A staunch Roman Catholic, Ted was an active member in many ministries at St. John Paul II parish in Southbridge. He was also active in the community and as a member of the board at Sturbridge Hills Condominium Association. Ted made the most of his retirement. He travelled often to take part in the milestones of all of his many grandchildren. He was an avid reader and loved playing golf, especially when it included instructing his grandchildren on how to play his beloved game. Ted's dry wit, tireless generosity, and unwavering compassion and commitment to his values earned him friends in all of his communities. Ted was a loving and devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be truly missed by all.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 5th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 11:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial in will be held on Wednesday, March 6th, in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Monday, March 4th, from 5:00 to 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John Paul II Parish, 279 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019