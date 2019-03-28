|
Edward Joseph O'Connell
Edward J. O'Connell formerly of Worcester, MA passed away on January 26, 2019 in Vienna, Virginia after a brief illness. He leaves his devoted wife Alice (McGinn) Yaeger O'Connell and son Kevin, both of Vienna. Ed is lovingly survived by his sister Phyllis (O'Connell) Pearson of Shrewsbury and many more family and friends. Edward graduated from Northeastern University in 1952 and was a proud Navy Veteran who served in World War II.
A memorial celebration mass will be held at 10AM on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart - St. Catherine of Sweden Parish at 596 Cambridge St. Worcester followed by interment at St. John's Cemetery.
