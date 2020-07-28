1/2
Edward J. "Buddy" Villnave
1935 - 2020
Edward "Buddy" J. Villnave, 84

Holden - Edward "Buddy" J. Villnave, age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 25, 2020. Born in Worcester, he was the son of Edward J. and Marie (LaPlante) Villnave.

Buddy grew up in Worcester and graduated from South High School. He met the love of his life, Geraldine, in elementary school and the two were married years later. Buddy honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After the war, he worked for 36 years as a Process Inspector for Wyman-Gordon in Grafton. He cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed having breakfast at diners throughout Worcester.

Buddy will be lovingly missed by his wife of 61 years, Geraldine "Gerry" M. (Donohue) Villnave; two sons, Brian E. Villnave and his wife, Darlene of Rutland and Mark S. Villnave of Worcester; two grandchildren, Jason E. Villnave and his wife, Lindsay of Holden and Jessica L. Villnave of Worcester; three great-grandchildren, Rocco, Luca and Stella.

Relatives and friends are invited to a calling hour from 9:00 am to 10:15 am on Thursday, July 30 at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester, with burial following at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home of Holden, Greater Worcester Funeral Care.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Miles Funeral Home
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
