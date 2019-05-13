|
|
Edward C. Jarosz, 93
Webster - Edward C. "Kitso" Jarosz, 93, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side.
He leaves his wife of 65 years, Lorraine C. (Audette) Jarosz; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his son Joseph G. Jarosz in 1989 and by 12 brothers and sisters.
He was born and raised in Webster a son of Michael and Anna (Serafin) Jarosz.
He was a Navy veteran of World War II.
Kitso worked as a plumber for R. L. Spahl Plumbing in Dudley from 1947 until his retirement in 1990.
He was a former member of Holy Trinity National Catholic Church and served there as an altar boy in his youth.
An avid outdoorsman, Kitso spent many hours fishing no matter the time of year. He enjoyed hunting, mushroom picking and gardening.
The funeral will be held Monday, May 20, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street. Burial with military honors will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, North Grosvenordale, CT. A calling period will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 AM in the funeral home prior to the Mass. Donations in his name may be made to either Tri-Valley Elder Services 10 Mill Street, Dudley, MA 01571 or to the VNA of Southern Worcester County, 534 School Street, Webster, MA 01570.
www.sitkowski-malboeuf.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2019