Edward P. Kaminski, 73
Douglas - Edward P. Kaminski, 73, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, Feb. 22nd.
Ed leaves his son, Mark E. Kaminski and his wife, Karen of Northbridge; four grandchildren, Nick, Ally, Evan and Frankie; five siblings, Paul, Dennis and Robert Kaminski, Patricia Laske and Dolores Nardella; many nieces and nephews. Ed is predeceased by his wife, Nancy R. (Paille) Kaminski.
Ed was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving in the Vietnam War and honorably discharged in 1969. Following his time as a Marine, Ed reenlisted with the United States Air Force as a reservist being honorable discharged in 1982. Ed enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. In his spare time he enjoyed playing cards and reading. He had a passion for music and was an avid fisherman. He was often seen fishing with his son in local tournaments and fishing clubs.
Family and friends will honor and remember Ed's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, March 1st from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. The family request flowers be omitted and memorial contributions made to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org Please visit Ed's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019