Edward King, 58
Holden - Edward King, 58, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
He leaves his loving wife of 32 years, Christine King; two loving children, Jonathan King and Joshua King; his father and mother, Edward and Patricia King of Holden; two brothers, Timothy and his wife Kara King of Holden, Thomas King and his wife Danielle King of Cape Cod; many other family members, including Virginia Dolan of Worcester, Richard and Susan Contonio of Holden, and Michael and Pam Smith of Holden; many nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles.
He was born and raised in Worcester and lived most of his life in central Massachusetts. He graduated from Saint John's High School, Shrewsbury, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and Pepperdine University, Malibu, CA.
He had a nearly 30-year career in sales with various high-tech companies where he used his strong interpersonal skills to build long-lasting relationships.
He had a passion for the outdoors – he enjoyed skiing, golf, and visiting historic places across the country. He also enjoyed relaxing with a good book, traveling the world, and great food. But above all he loved spending time with his family and giving them lifelong memories.
There will be a Celebration of His Life on Wednesday, February 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson. There are no calling hours. The Miles Funeral Home is directing arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund online at www.curealz.org.
The family would like to thank the staff of VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, for the exceptional care and kindness given to Ed.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020