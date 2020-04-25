|
Edward LaFountaine, Jr., 82
Barre - Edward LaFountaine Jr., of Barre, MA, 82 just three days before his 83rd birthday, Ed died peacefully in the loving care of a team of dedicated and affectionate nurses at Wachusett Manor Nursing in Gardner, from complications of the horrid Covid-19 virus. The nursing team held his hand and comforted him through his last night, and let him know he was not alone, in this world of sudden isolation.
Ed is predeceased by his son, Dean R. LaFountaine of Grafton, his mother and father, Marian and Edward of Oxford, his former wife of more than 25 years, Nancy Whitney of Grafton, and his best friend and favorite pet, Suzie the Dog.
He leaves behind a large, spread out group of family: His sons and their significant others, Randy LaFountaine and Maura Millbern of Sandwich, MA., Michael LaFountaine and Donna DeBlois of Northbridge, MA., and Tim and Tricia LaFountaine of Worcester, MA, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers, and multiple nieces and nephews.
In his retirement years, Ed spent his time doing light gardening, filling his deck with potted tomatoes, peppers, and flowers, sprouting among American flags, windchimes, and antiques he came across in his daily journeys. He genuinely enjoyed these things. Sometimes he even went fishing, although he often admitted that he never caught even one fish. During his career, Ed spent over 20 years at Lincoln Precision Machine in Grafton, and another decade at Jamesbury Corp., Worcester, MA.
In the current crisis we live in, no flowers please. Instead, his family is requesting you donate flower money in Ed LaFountaine's name to the QCC Food Pantry, who feed thousands of hungry and help balance life for so many central Mass. residents. Donations to: QCC Food Pantry 670 West Boylston St. Worcester, MA 01606, c/o PTK office.
Practicing social distancing, Edward's burial will be private, however a graveside memorial ceremony is tentatively planned for Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020