Edward Lieber


1932 - 2020
Edward Lieber Obituary
Edward "Mr Ed" Lieber 87

Hendersonville, NC - It is with great sadness that the family of Edward "Mr. Ed" Lieber, of Hendersonville, NC (formerly of Clearwater, FL and Paxton, MA) passed away on January 6, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Arline "Mrs. Ed" (Shuster) in 1996. He is survived by his current wife of 23 years, Vicky Lieber, of Hendersonville, NC. Ed leaves his four children, Margie (Steve) Yatsky of Salinas, CA, Debra (Scott) Lemovitz of Paxton, MA, Steven (Lulu) Lieber of Portsmouth, NH, and Melissa (Chuck) Moore of Rutland, MA. Ed also leaves 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He was affectionately known as "Mr. Ed" and operated numerous Stride Rite stores in the Worcester area, where he entertained children as he fitted their shoes from infancy on. His wit and laughter will be truly missed.

His children would like to thank his wife Vicky, for her unwavering love and care.

Ed will be laid to rest on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1pm, with a graveside service at Curlew Hills, 1750 Curlew Rd, Palm Harbor, FL. Following the service, there will be a Meal of Comfort at Temple Ahavat Shalom's social hall. Please send any donations in Ed's memory to Agudas Israel Congregation, 505 Glasgow Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28739, or to Four Seasons/Elizabeth House, 511 So. Allen Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731. Please designate Elizabeth House in your donation.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 17, 2020
