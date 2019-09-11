|
Edward J. Marrone, 68
Lancaster - Edward Jeffrey Marrone, 68, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was born to the late Edward and Shirley (O'Brien) Marrone on February 3, 1951 of West Boylston. He leaves his loving wife of 48 years, Nancy (Potvin) Marrone, his three children, Ted Marrone and his wife Sarah of Sterling, Megan Riendeau and her husband Mark of Lancaster and Timothy Marrone of St. Lucie, FL; four grandchildren, Jake, Jackson, Luke and Caden; three brothers, Joe Marrone and his wife Mary Ellen, John Marrone and his wife Kathy, Kevin Marrone and his wife Donna, and sister Joanne Raymond and her husband Michael; his mother in law Barbara Potvin of Lancaster and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Edward grew up in West Boylston on Wachusett Country Club which at the time was owned by his father and uncles. He often retold many good memories of golfing every day after school with his brothers, cousins and good friends. He graduated from West Boylston High School, Class of 69'. After getting married in 1971, he worked with his brother Joe at the North Works Restaurant in Worcester, until he opened his own restaurant in 1983, E.J. Marrones's in Leominster, which included a John F. Kennedy Presidential memorabilia room. He traveled to many places, made many good friends, and many great memories during his 21 years of restaurant ownership.
He was a caring, loving, and proud friend, neighbor, husband, brother, father and grandfather. He loved his four grandsons more than anything. He loved a long vacation drive sightseeing, shopping and exploring new places with his wife. He took great pleasure in golfing, yardwork, building, fixing and painting anything. He was a fun loving, quiet guy and loved a good joke teller. He was an avid Patriots fan, loved his nightly martini with blue cheese olives, watching a good movie and a long afternoon nap.
He will be greatly missed and his memory will be cherished by his family and friends.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9:00am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester Street, West Boylston. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visiting Hours are Friday, September 13, from 4:00 – 7:00pm at Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston. The family asks that flowers be omitted and memorial donations may be made to the Emma Marrone Memorial Fund, c/o Wachusett Country Club, 187 Prospect St, West Boylston, 01583.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019