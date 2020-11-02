1/1
Edward McCabe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Thomas McCabe, Jr., 76

WESTBOROUGH - Edward Thomas "Thom" McCabe, Jr., 76, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the UMass Memorial Healthcare-Memorial Hospital in Worcester. He was the husband of Judith K. (Schlott) McCabe, with whom he was happily married for 54 years.

Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Edward Thomas and Vivian (Gaudet) McCabe. He was raised and educated in Worcester and was a graduate of St. John's High School, the last class to graduate from the Temple St. location in Worcester.

Thom was the owner of the former Red Barn and Tom Foolery's Restaurant in Westborough. He was a former member and past president of the Rotary Club of Westborough, and during this time inspired Rotary Club to sponsor the Festival of Lights celebration which takes place during the holiday season in the town center. He was also the past president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Thom was well respected in the community, a generous man, and a man of great wit.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one son, Sean K. McCabe and his wife, Eliana, of Westborough; one daughter, Tara A. McCabe of Key West, FL; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

One of the quotes that Thom is most remembered for, "As the twig is bent, so grows the tree." will resonate in the hearts and minds of all that knew him.

At this time services and burial in St. Luke's Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St John's High School, 378 Main St., Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 3, 2020
To Judy and Family,
Lynda Rose and I send our Deepest Sympathy's.
Thom was a Great and caring man. His smiles, laughter and generosity made him the man people came to know and love. He will be GREATLY Missed.
Peace an Much Love,
Bruce & Lynda Rose
Bruce & Lynda Chansky
Friend
November 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Tom was a cousin, and a friend who shared memories together made each other laugh, he was a joy. Rest In Peace Tom...
Noreen (Nagle) Bisceglia
Family
November 2, 2020
Sincerest condolences to all the McCabes. Thinking of you all during this time.
Sincerely,
Steve DeBoer & family
Steve DeBoer
Neighbor
November 2, 2020
Dear Judy, Sean, Tara,and family,
We are so saddened by Thom's passing. Sending our heartfelt condolences to you, my dear friends. Thom was a true gentleman who gave so much to everyone who knew him. His quick wit and
charming smile made him the wonderful man that he was. May Thom Rest in Eternal Peace in God's loving care. Sending prayers of comfort and love to you Judy and your family. Love, Natalie Motta ❤
Natalie Motta
Friend
November 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Noreen (Nagle) Bisceglia
Family
November 2, 2020
Ed and I are sending our heartfelt condolences to the whole McCabe family... we have been friends for a long time and Thom’s passing makes us very sad. Love and prayers to Judy, Sean and Tara.
Mary Ann Manion
May Ann Manion
Friend
November 2, 2020
The Vermes families deepest heartfelt condolences to the McCabe family. I have so many fond memories with Mr McCabe and Red Devils football.
Frank Vermes
Friend
November 2, 2020
McCabe family
Remembering Tom from rotary in Westborough. Also such a nice person
May he Rest In Peace
His memory be eternal
Carol Kalil-Hamilton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved