Edward V. McTigue Jr., 73
Paxton - Edward Vincent McTigue, Jr. son of the late Edward V. McTigue Sr. and R. Marion (Ojerholm) McTigue, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital on March 20, 2020. Left to mourn are his wife of fifty years, Jane E. (Pelletier) McTigue; his daughter Melina and her husband W. Scott Garland; and his son, Edward "Ned" Vincent McTigue, III. He leaves his sisters Maureen Osthues and Karen Longo and Karen's husband Emanuel, and his sister-in-law M. Suzanne Marois. His brother-in-law Paul J. Marois predeceased him.
Ed also leaves his nieces and nephews: Greg Osthues; Lisa Osthues; Gina O'Connor; Emanuel Longo, Jr.; Andrea Longo; and his great nieces and nephews Margaret, Elizabeth, Aaron, William, Lea and Grayson. He also leaves many McTigue and O'Brien cousins, including Kathleen Gervais, Francis "Buddy" McTigue, III, James McTigue.
A graduate of South High School, Worcester, MA, Class of 1965, Ed received an Associate's degree in Industrial Engineering from the former Worcester Junior College. He earned a B.A. in Economics and Mathematics from Worcester State University, and he pursued graduate studies in Economics at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN. Ed served his country with honor from 1966 to 1968 as a member of the 193rd Infantry Brigade stationed in the Panama Canal Zone.
Ed worked an Economic Planner for the Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission and later served as the Executive Director for the Office of Community Development in Webster, MA. Most recently, Ed worked for the Wachusett Regional School District in the Technology Department for nearly twenty years. Ed and his family will always be grateful to those who treated him during his long battle with heart disease, including Dr. Deborah Ford, Dr. Theo Meyer, Dr. Farouc Jaffer and to nurse practitioners Margaret Cabral and Kelley Prokop, along with the entire cardiac care staffs at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center – University Campus and the Massachusetts General Hospital. Ed was an active member of St. Columba's Parish in Worcester, an avid Red Sox fan, and golfed for many years with what is now the Worcester Police Social League.
The funeral and burial will be private. A public memorial will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.
Please pray for the repose of Ed's soul and, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness whenever he comes to mind. Imagine Ed's saying the words of an old Irish ballad:
Since it fell unto my lot
That I should rise and you should not,
Fill to me the parting glass
And drink a health whate'er befalls.
I gently rise and softly call:
Good night and joy be to you all.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020