|
|
Edward Menzigian, 92
Worcester - Edward Menzigian, 92, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center from complications of Covid-19.
He was born in Worcester on September 12, 1927 a son of the late Manoog and Yeraney (Anglian) Menzigian. Edward was raised in Worcester and attended local schools where he graduated from the former Commerce High School.
He enlisted in the United States Army on May 17, 1949 where he proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. Upon his discharge, he began his career with the HP Hood Company. He then went to work for the Norton Company where he was employed for many years until his retirement. Always keeping busy in his retirement, Ed worked part time at Jewish Healthcare Center and also as a crossing guard in the City of Worcester.
He will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 54 years, Ruth (Jamgochian) Menzigian; his daughter, Nancy Reardon and her husband, Neal of Rutland; his grandchildren, Tommy and Patrick Reardon, both of Rutland; several nieces, nephews extended family and friends.
Besides his parents, Ed was predeceased by his infant son, Aram Menzigian and his brothers, Aram and Paul Menzigian.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the nurses and staff of Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the exceptional care provided for Ed.
Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To share an online condolence message please visit our website at: www.callahanfay.com or call us at 508-755-1500 and we will be happy to extend your message to his family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020