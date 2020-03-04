Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
View Map
1954 - 2020
Edward Mills
Edward Mills, 65

Clinton - Edward Mills, 65, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Clinton Hospital. He is survived by his adoring wife of 25 years, Sharon "Sheri" (Hanbury) Mills; a son, Ian R. Mills; his mother, Lorraine Rosenthal; brother, Harold Mills & wife Linda; nieces & nephews: Michelle, Jason, Robert, Patrick, and Sarah, extended family, notably half-sisters Flo and Nancy, numerous cousins and dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his father Harold Mills, step-mother Helen Mills, niece Marilyn Hanbury, and half-brother James.

Ed was born in Clinton, attended local schools, and graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1972. Following a successful 18 years working as a machinist with the Digital Equipment Corporation, Ed embarked on a fulfilling change of career, teaching countless students as the Machine Shop instructor at Leominster High School, Center for Technical Education Innovation; a position Ed cherished for the past twenty years until his recent medical retirement. An avid camper and outdoorsman, Ed was an accomplished hunter and fisherman. He was a fixture at weekly card games with "his crew" and enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and Aruba with his wife. Ed's easy going, fun loving personality endeared him to the many friendships that blessed him in this life and his memory will forever live on in the hearts of all who love him. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with burial to follow in Reservoir Pines Cemetery. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4 until 7PM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Edward Mills to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, ATTN: Dr. Jochen Lorch, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445.

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
