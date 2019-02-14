|
|
Edward J. Morley, 87
Leicester - Edward J. Morley, 87, of Leicester died on Wednesday, February 13th in Saint Vincent Hospital while surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Morley is survived by his wife of 64 years Claudette C. (Avery) Morley; his three daughters, Donna Pina of Warren, Diane Morley of Spencer and Denise Weikel and her husband, Scott of Leicester; a brother, Joseph Morley of Rochdale; a sister, June Holovnia of Tucson, AZ; 6 grandchildren, Edward, Angelina, Shawn, Stephen, Kathryn and Nathaniel; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter on the way and three sisters-in-law, Aurore McGrail of Leicester, Nancy Quinn of Plainville, MA and Sandra Morley of Webster, MA.
Ed was born in Leicester, son of the late Sylvester and Grace (Jalbert) Morley and is also predeceased by a son in law, Charles J. Pina; two brothers, Walter and John Morley and a sister, Anna Reynolds.
Mr. Morley is a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. He worked for many years at the Alden Research Labs in Holden as an electrician and previously worked for the Norton Company. When Ed left Alden Labs, he graduated from W.I.T.I. with an Associate's Degree. He could often be found doing renovations and electrical work. A true handyman, Ed would tinker with broken items brought to him by family and friends.
Mr. Morley was a member of St. Joseph -St. Pius X Church in Leicester where he volunteered for many functions and was also a Eucharistic Minister. Ed was a member of the Harold N. Keith Post 204 American Legion and the Central Mass Striders. He took great pride in the fact that he had run several Boston Marathons. Ed was happiest when he was spending time with his family, especially the time that they spent fishing together and attending all of his grandchildren's events.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 16th from the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Pius X Church, 1161 Main Street Leicester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 15th from 5 to 8 PM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Morley may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019