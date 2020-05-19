|
Edward Naroian, 92
Whitinsville - Edward Naroian, 92, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the Saint Camillus Health center. His wife of 67 years, Pauline (Najarian) Naroian died May 7. He is survived by a son, Paul Naroian of Whitinsville; two daughters, Robin Giando, and her husband, Michael, of Natick, and Lynne Hamjian, and her husband, Harry, of Bellingham; a granddaughter, Sarah Hamjian, his sister-in-law, Claire Malkasian, and many cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends. He was predeceased by his loving brothers, Ira Naroian and Enoch Malkasian.
Edward, fondly known as Edgie, was born in Whitinsville, December 8, 1927, a son of Kaiser and Isabel (Gdavjian) Naroian. He was a lifelong resident of the community and he graduated from Northbridge High School. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II. Edward also was a long-time member of the Village Congregational Church in Whitinsville where he served on the diaconate.
Edward was a passionate history and geography teacher at Uxbridge High School for nearly forty years. He loved teaching each and every one of his students and touched many lives. He coached baseball and tennis, and he was a summer camp counselor.
Edward was an avid tennis player. In his earlier years, he was known to play year-round and was often seen shoveling the snow off the Hill Street courts during the winter. Edward also was an accomplished bridge player. He spent many summers entertaining countless family and friends "down the Cape" in Yarmouth Port. He loved to dance with his wife every Saturday night and was known as the "Silver Fox" of the dance floor for his smooth moves. Edward's life revolved around his close extended family and friends. He was the "organizer" of countless social gatherings and was well known for his sense of humor, competitive card games, and his ability to converse on any topic.
A celebration of Edward's and Pauline's lives will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Edward Naroian to the Uxbridge Scholarship Fund Dollars for Scholars, c/o Linda Kuros – Treasurer,18 Yankee's Way, Uxbridge, MA 01569. The family wants to thank all the employees at St. Camillus Health Center for their wonderful care. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is honored to be assisting the family during this time. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020