Edward J. O'Brien, 71
Worcester/ Delray Beach, FL - July 31, 1949- Oct. 3, 2020
Edward "Ed" J. O'Brien, 71, formerly of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Delray Beach Medical Center. Ed was born and raised in Worcester, the son of Edward J. and Elsie (Mellor) O'Brien. He lived in Worcester for 57 years before moving to Delray Beach, Florida in 2006.
Ed leaves behind his beloved wife of 28 years, Helen (Dempsey) O'Brien; his son, Jonathan E. O'Brien and his wife Malory of Auburn; three daughters, Amy (O'Brien) Davagian and her husband Jay of Concord, Sarah (O'Brien) Nunnemacher and her husband Josh of West Boylston, and Jill (O'Brien) Clark and her husband Rob of West Boylston; three sisters, Maureen Carpenter and Eileen Philip both of Worcester, and Kathleen Lucier of Rutland; his cherished grandchildren, Drew, Emma, Katie, Ali, Justin, Brian, Gracie, and Conor; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his brother Terry and his sister, Anne Marie O'Brien.
Ed graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1967 and Worcester State College in 1971. He worked at IGA in West Boylston as the deli manager for many years and was also a manager at West Boylston Seafood before moving to Delray Beach, Florida in 2006. Ed was a devout Catholic with a strong faith, and he was known for his love of travel, bowling, and tennis. He was also an avid animal lover who found great joy spending time in nature. He enjoyed spending his summers in Eastham with Helen, with frequent visits from his children and grandchildren, and his best friend Al Lisk. He had a wonderful sense of humor and he always enjoyed making others laugh. In Delray Beach, he was named community volunteer of the year for the Delray Beach Police Department, and he was also a member of the Knight's of Columbus.
Donations in his memory may be made to the American Melanoma Foundation (https://melanomafoundation.org/
). Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private mass will be celebrated.