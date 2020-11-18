Edward J. Pageau, 49
Worcester - Edward passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord surrounded by his family at Winchester Hospital after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He leaves his 2 children, daughter Ashley Pageau of Douglas and son Andrew Pageau of Worcester as well as his wife of 26 years Sherry Pageau of Worcester. In addition he leaves his 2 beloved grandchildren, Tyler and Chloe.
Edward leaves 6 siblings, brothers Thomas Hoyle of Cookville, TN, Robert Pageau and wife Mary Jean of Millbury, MA, Kevin Pageau of Northboro, MA, Michael Pageau and wife Amy of Northboro, MA; sisters Lynne Dulmaine of Worcester, MA, Laura Simpson and husband James of Worcester, MA, as well as his aunt Donna Pageau of Thompson, CT.
Ed was the son of the late Robert and Annette (Cormier) Pageau and grew up on Dewey St. in the Beaver Brook neighborhood. He was predeceased by brother Joe, as well as grandparents Joseph and Irene (King) Pageau, grandparents Leon and Francis Cormier, as well as his aunt Mary Pageau; uncle Frank Pageau, aunt Charlotte Pageau and cousin Theresa Pageau, and mother in law Joan Thomas.
Ed leaves 25 nieces and nephews who adored their "Uncle Ed" and often referred to him as the "fun uncle!" Among those were his Godson, Stephen Simpson and Goddaughter Emily Pageau. He also leaves his devoted and loyal best friend Rascal.
Ed grew up playing baseball in the Ted Williams Little League where he first formed his bond with a lifelong love of sports of all kinds. In addition to being an avid New England sports fan, he especially loved rooting for his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and proudly claimed to be a member of the "Steel Curtain".
He attended Abbott St. School, Tatnuck Middle School and graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in the class of 1990.
Ed was a career truck driver for many different companies before opening his own business, "All in One Trash". He was a hard worker, with an unmatched work ethic who was dedicated to getting the job done no matter how big the task. He was always up for a game of anything at family cookouts where his competitiveness was often on display. He loved his family and friends deeply and would do anything for anyone without regard for himself. His generosity was always on display through his everyday actions.
Everything he did, he did with energy and passion and lit up a room when he entered it. Ed truly was the life of the party, as he loved life even when things didn't always go his way. He was a member of the Baptist Church, professed his faith in Christ and found peace in his relationship with God.
Ed was a trusting, loyal and dependable friend and will be dearly missed by those who had the pleasure to know him. May he rest in Peace with God.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21 at 11 AM in Worcester County Memorial Park 217 Richards Ave. Paxton. Calling hours are on Friday, November 20, from 5 to 7 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be may to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
