Edward F. Paliliunas
NORTHBOROUGH - Edward F. Paliliunas, 97, of Northborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 11, 2019 in Gilbert, Arizona. Born April 3, 1922 in Amsterdam, NY, he was the son of the late Frank and Magdalena (Morozaite) Paliliunas.
Edward was married to the love of his life for 36 years, the late Viola R. (Fikoski) Paliliunas. He later married the late Geraldine (Tagman) Paliliunas. His sister Jane (Paliliunas) Barrett, predeceased him in 2015. Edward leaves his loving and devoted daughter Donna (Paliliunas) Donovan and her husband John of Northborough and San Tan Valley, Arizona. Edward and John had a special bond which included calling each other "Charlie" when working on projects together. He also leaves his loving grandchildren Shawn Donovan of Tempe, Arizona, Kaitlin Donovan of Carver and Daniel Donovan of Newton. All formerly from Grafton. Edward also leaves several nieces and nephews that will miss him dearly.
Edward was educated in Worcester and graduated from Commerce High School. He loved his country and was a proud veteran of World War II and shared many stories with his grandchildren on how he served in the US Navy from 1942 to 1945 as a Sonarman 2nd Class on the mine sweeper USS YMS-98 in the South Pacific. He worked for 43 years at John Bath Company, Worcester as a Thread grinder Foreman. He also worked part-time in the electrical department at Spag's for many years and The Christmas Tree Shop.
Edward was a devoted Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He loved reading books on his electronic tablets, especially cowboy stories, but his deep love for his grandchildren drove him to every sporting, school and life achievement events throughout their lives. In his earlier years he enjoyed fishing and he was a very talented handyman proven by single-handily building the breezeway and garage of his home. Edward was an active member of the American Legion Post 234, the Veterans of Foreign War Post 9013, the Lithuanian Naturalization Club, Maronis Park and the Lithuanian Social Club.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough.
Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Sunday, May 19, from 2 to 4 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2019