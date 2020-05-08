|
Edward Robinson
Worcester - Edward George Robinson February 19, 1941~May 4, 2020 (age 79)
Edward George Robinson passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 after a long illness.
He was born in Portland, ME. Mr. Robinson served in the Marines and he received a good conduct medal. He owned and operated Bay State Cleaning Company of Worcester, MA from 1991 until his retirement in 2014.
Mr. Robinson enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter and he enjoyed having cookouts and playing horseshoes.
He is the son of the late Mary Hall and Edward Robinson. He is survived by four daughters, Patricia Barrows of Portland, ME, Mary Kalagher, Sharon Perry, Lisa Farrow and her husband Brian Farrow all of Worcester, MA; a stepson, John Kalagher and his wife Carol, a brother, Mark Daggett and his wife Marie of Cumberland, ME; by one granddaughter, Barbara Farrow of Canada and by many nieces.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be donated to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements have been entrusted to Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020