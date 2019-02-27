Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Edward Russell, 91

Holden - Edward Russell, 91, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Holden Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center after an illness. He was born in Reading, PA, the son of Mason and Emma J. (French) Russell and had lived most of his life in Worcester and Holden.

He leaves his loving wife of 68 years, Beverly L. (Morse) Russell; his two sons, James E. Russell and his wife, Dorothy of Ashland and Jeffery M. Russell of Holden; two grandchildren, Gregory and Jennifer Russell; and nieces and nephews.

After graduating from high school, Edward served his country and enlisted into the U.S. Navy. He served during World War II and during the Korean Conflict, he served aboard the USS Rawlins. He was national sales manager for Smith Corona Marchant Company for forty-five years before retiring in 1995. He was a life member of the YMCA in Greendale.

A committal service with military honors will be held on Friday, March 1st at 2 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon. A celebration of life service for Edward will be held at a later date at the Unitarian Church of Marlborough and Hudson. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Holden Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, 1370 Main Street, Holden, MA 01520. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
