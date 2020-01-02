|
Edward G. Salloom, Sr.
Worcester - Edward G. Salloom, Sr., 96, of Worcester died, Sunday, December 29th at home, suddenly and peacefully with his loving family present. He leaves his wife, the love of his life of 68 years, Anne M. (Hajjar) Salloom; his children, Donna Salloom George and her husband, Philip of Worcester, with whom he lived, Andrea J. Cali and her husband, Robert of Bethesda, Maryland, and Edward G. Salloom, Jr. and his wife, Claudia of Worcester; a sister, Mary Malooley of Jupiter, FL; his grandchildren, Alexandra Cali of Astoria, NY, Anne Salloom and her husband, Michael of Forest Hills, NY and Alexander George of Worcester, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, Fred, Philip and Albert Salloom and a sister, Rita Markarian.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Salem and Selma (Haggar) Salloom. He attended the former High School of Commerce in Worcester. He worked with his father at S. Salloom and Sons, before enlisting in the United States Army in 1943 to serve during World War II. As a Tech Corporal, with the 99th Signal Battalion, he drove an ambulance as well as 2 ½ ton trucks to transport personnel and equipment in New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan. He was awarded the American Theater Campaign Ribbon and the Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon. He was an entrepreneur and owned Eddy's of Park Avenue, a retail clothing store in Worcester.
Eddy was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral. After the flood in 1955, he helped to found the Webster Square Merchants Association, now known as the Webster Square Business Association. He was a member of the Lions Club, serving as a District Governor, and a member of the Alethia Grotto, Serving as a Grand Monarch. Eddy testified before the United States Congress as a member of the board of independent stores division of the National Retail Merchants Association concerning the Equal Credit Opportunity Act Amendments and Consumer Leasing Act of 1975. Senator Jake Garn of Utah was so impressed with his testimony that he suggested that Eddy run for Congress. Eddy was known for his generosity to the local community, which culminated in him and his family donating the historic Stearns Tavern to the City of Worcester. Many described him as a force of nature. Anyone who met him once never forgot him.
His funeral is Monday, January 6th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a service at 10:00 AM in St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, January 5th from 3:00 until 6:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street, Worcester, MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020