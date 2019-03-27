|
Edward J. Shugrue
NORTHBRIDGE - Edward Joseph Shugrue, age 93, passed from this world to his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 26th 2019. He was the husband of the late Priscilla M. (Christopher) Shugrue, who died in December of 2018.
Edward "Bud" was born on August 26th, 1925 in Uxbridge; the son of the late Francis and Margaret (McCabe) Shugrue. He was raised in Uxbridge and Northbridge and received his high school diploma shipboard after joining the Navy during World War II. Bud served his country proudly as a Machinist's Mate Second Class on the USS Mount McKinley, the lead flagship of amphibious force command ships in the Pacific theater. Bud was witness to significant historic events including the Operation Crossroads series of atomic weapons tests in the Bikini Atoll, the landing of the 77th Infantry Division leading up to the invasion of Okinawa and the devastating effects of the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima. He wore his Navy uniform proudly in the Uxbridge Memorial Day parade into his 80's.
Over the years, Bud worked as a milk deliveryman for Elmwood Farm in Uxbridge, and attended technical schools to learn and perfect his skills as a mechanic and trainer, eventually retiring from Ricoh/Savin Corporation.
Bud is survived by his daughters: Donna Shugrue and her partner James Richards of Duxbury and Christie Cnossen and her husband Dr. Michael Cnossen of Douglas. He was predeceased in 2005 by his son, Paul. He also leaves two brothers, Walter Shugrue of Pittsfield, MA, Raymond Shugrue and his wife, Rose, of Putnam, CT and his sister, Carol Shugrue-Pannier of Englewood, FL. Bud took great delight in his grandchildren, Nicholas (wife, Jen) Shugrue, Devon (husband, Mike) Alvaro and Cydney (husband, Matthew) Genese. He also leaves 7 great-grandchildren.
Bud loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a charter/founding member of the Uxbridge Nazarene Church, now known as Valley Chapel where he taught Sunday School, Bible studies and mentored many individuals through their faith walk with Jesus Christ. He was a past president and devoted worker at Douglas Camp Meeting Association and an active member of the Gideons International organization. Bud was an avid reader and memorized hundreds of Bible verses over the course of his adult life.
Devoted to his God, his family, his church, his work and the people whose paths he intersected throughout his life until Alzheimer's disease robbed him of his ability to continue, Bud's testimony is that of 2 Timothy 4: 7-8, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day…"
An hour of visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Chapel, A Church of the Nazarene, 14 Hunter Road, Uxbridge, MA.
Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Mendon Street, Uxbridge.
