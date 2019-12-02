|
Edward A. Siff, 83
Worcester - Edward A. Siff, 83, died Sunday at the Jewish Healthcare Center of Worcester. He grew up in New London, CT, with his parents, Adele (Grodsky) and Hy Siff, and his younger sister Lois. Ed graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in Business Administration and a Master's in Education.
For 35 years, he was a beloved teacher of Business, Department Head, and Guidance Counselor at Shrewsbury High School. He was the director of Camp Naticook in Merrimack, N.H. for 20 summers. Ed was also proud to be a founder, member and long-time Director of the Shrewsbury Federal Credit Union, in whose new building the Board Room is dedicated in his name.
Ed was a high school basketball star until bad knees prevented further competition, but he was an avid tennis player and golfer. He was a lifelong fan of Boston's sports teams, even during the lean years.
Congregation Beth Israel was Ed's second home. Over decades, he held many offices there, including that of President, and was honored as their Man of the Year. Ed was a leader in many community organizations, including the Worcester Chevra Kadisha, the Jewish Healthcare Center, Worcester Community Hebrew High School and the Zionist Organization of America. He served the City of Worcester as a Commissioner of Trust Funds for 16 years.
Ed enjoyed a wonderful life with his wife of over 60 years, Merna (Medlinsky) Siff, ever by his side, at home in Worcester or Coral Springs, FL, or as they traveled the world together. As a team, they raised three daughters, Tamar (Samuel) Magdovitz, of Philadelphia, PA, Penina (Bruce) Richards, of Atlanta, GA, and Dahlia (John) Kalvinek, of Sutton, MA. Ed was devoted to his seven adoring grandchildren, his loving nieces, nephews and cousins, his sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Peter Bachner, and his entire extended family.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4, at 1:30 pm at Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Drive under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Burial will follow at B'nai Brith Cemetery, also in Worcester. Memorial Observances will be held at Congregation Beth Israel thru 8 pm on Wednesday, December 4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday, December 5, with Minyan services both nights at 7 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Dr., Worcester, MA 01609; the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609; or to a .
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of the Alzheimers/Dementia unit at the JHC. They are truly magnificent in their kindness, respect and affection for those in their care.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019