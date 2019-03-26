|
Edward J. Simpson, Jr. 71
Worcester/Barre/Englewood, FL - Passed away Monday, March 18th while vacationing in Eustis, FL. He leaves his wife of 43 years Jane (Haskins) Simpson. He was the son of Elizabeth (Fisk) and Edward J. Simpson, Sr.
Born and raised in Worcester, Ed graduated from South High School in 1965, joined the Navy and was stationed in the Philippines. Upon returning from overseas he graduated from Worcester State College with his teaching degree. He was a 30-plus year employee of the Wachusett Regional School District and taught science in Sterling.
He built a home in Barre where he and Jane lived 29 years. After retirement they moved to West Yarmouth then permanently to Englewood, FL in 2018. He was an avid sports fisherman who loved his boats. When not on the water, he enjoyed motorcycling, bicycling, kayaking and watching the Patriots and Red Sox.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Englewood, FL.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019