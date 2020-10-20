1/1
Edward Sowa
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward G. Sowa, 79

Grafton - Edward G. Sowa, 79, of Grafton, passed away on October 18, 2020 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Northbridge following complications from Leukemia. Ed was born May 14, 1941 in Worcester, MA, to Edward and Nellie (Jezak) Sowa. He grew up in Westborough, graduated from Westborough High School and earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Junior College. Ed worked in several companies in the area including Coppus Engineering as a Senior Designer. Later, Ed was hired by a local company to help design machinery for foreign companies which required his traveling to China and Thailand.

Ed was an all-around sportsman who loved to fish and hunt but the one thing he cared for the most was trap shooting. He was a lifetime member of the Southboro Rod and Gun Club, the Amateur Trapshooting Association and the Massachusetts Amateur Trapshooting Association and the NRA. Ed enjoyed competing in local, state, and national events.

Ed is survived by his wife Carol A. (Crepeau) Sowa, 2 daughters, Michelle, wife of Jeff Koren of Ohio and Cindy, wife of Lance Forgit of Sturbridge; a sister, Irene, of Virginia, 2 grandchildren, Samantha and Jack and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Ed was predeceased by his brother Charles Sowa.

Funeral services and burial will be private and are under the care of Roney Funeral Home in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a special message with Ed's family is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roney Funeral Home
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roney Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved