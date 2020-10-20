Edward G. Sowa, 79Grafton - Edward G. Sowa, 79, of Grafton, passed away on October 18, 2020 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Northbridge following complications from Leukemia. Ed was born May 14, 1941 in Worcester, MA, to Edward and Nellie (Jezak) Sowa. He grew up in Westborough, graduated from Westborough High School and earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Junior College. Ed worked in several companies in the area including Coppus Engineering as a Senior Designer. Later, Ed was hired by a local company to help design machinery for foreign companies which required his traveling to China and Thailand.Ed was an all-around sportsman who loved to fish and hunt but the one thing he cared for the most was trap shooting. He was a lifetime member of the Southboro Rod and Gun Club, the Amateur Trapshooting Association and the Massachusetts Amateur Trapshooting Association and the NRA. Ed enjoyed competing in local, state, and national events.Ed is survived by his wife Carol A. (Crepeau) Sowa, 2 daughters, Michelle, wife of Jeff Koren of Ohio and Cindy, wife of Lance Forgit of Sturbridge; a sister, Irene, of Virginia, 2 grandchildren, Samantha and Jack and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Ed was predeceased by his brother Charles Sowa.Funeral services and burial will be private and are under the care of Roney Funeral Home in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a special message with Ed's family is available online at: