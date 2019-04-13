Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Edward Swalec
Edward B. Swalec, II

North Grafton - Edward B. Swalec, II, 60, of North Grafton, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2018, while at work.

Edward is survived by his mother, Isabel T. (Campanale) Swalec of North Grafton; his sister, Charlene M. Swalec and her husband John B. Francis of Grafton; a brother, David M. Swalec in Texas; two nieces and a nephew, Katie, Pamela, and Daniel. Edward was born in Worcester, son of the late Edward B. Swalec, Sr., and has lived in Grafton all his life. He graduated from Grafton High School, he received a certificate in welding from Worcester Tech, and he attended Quinsigamond Community College.

Edward worked with his father at their family business, Swalec Clothes Reel Company, and continued operating the business upon his dad's passing. In recent years, Edward was a truck driver for Angelica, a company that maintains, cleans, and delivers hospital linens. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 170 and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, April 16, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. His Funeral will be on Wednesday, April 17, at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton Street, Worcester. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.

www.mercadantefuneral.com

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
