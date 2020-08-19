1/1
Edward Taylor Jr.
Edward A. Taylor, Jr. 67

Millbury - Edward A. Taylor, Jr., 67, passed away suddenly, after being stricken ill in his home on August 17th.

Ed leaves his sister, Deborah Boisseau and her husband, Denis of Millbury; two brothers, Steven Taylor and his wife, Mary of Shrewsbury and Mark Taylor and his wife, Lori of Millbury; two nephews, Justin Taylor and Jamie Taylor; his best friend, Dennis Piel and many other close family and friends.

Ed worked at UMASS hospital in the distribution center for over 20 years. He was a volunteer fire fighter for the Town of Millbury for 21 years. Ed was an avid golfer and enjoyed NASCAR.

Due to the current health conditions and social restrictions, funeral services and burial for Ed will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Millbury Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 385, Millbury, MA 01527. Visit Ed's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for his family at:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
