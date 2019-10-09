Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA
View Map
Resources
Edward Tidman Jr.


1930 - 2019
Edward Tidman Jr. Obituary
Edward C. Tidman, Jr.

HOLDEN - Edward C. Tidman, Jr., 89, of Holden passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of his family on October 8, 2019. He was born in Worcester, the son of Edward C. and Gurly L. (Bottcher) Tidman and lived in Holden for most of his life.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Roberta (Scripture) Tidman, his son, E. Charles Tidman III of Holden, his stepdaughter, Donna M Gregoire of Millbury, his stepson, Steven B. Wade and his wife Mary of Turner, Maine, his stepdaughter Bettiann W. McKay of Somerville, his adoring grandchildren, Eric C. Tidman of Oxford, Kelsie L. Tidman of Braintree, Jennifer McKay of Marlborough, Katherine Dillon of Billerica, Travis Wade of Harvard, Andrea Karkos of Turner, Maine and Ashley Wade of Turner, Maine, four great-grandchildren and his sister, Jean Johnson of Bedford, New Hampshire. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter-in-law, Cheryl Tidman of Holden.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, October 11 from 4:30-7:00 pm at the Miles Funeral Home, at 1158 Main Street in Holden. A funeral service celebrating Ed's life will be held at Miles Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12 at 10:00 am followed by a burial service at Grove Cemetery, 1520 Main Street in Holden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to The Salvation Army-Massachusetts Division, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021 (massachusetts.salvationarmy.org/MA/Your_Help). To offer a condolence or share a memory and for further information please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
