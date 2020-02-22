Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Edward L. Uhlman, Jr., 84

WESTBOROUGH - Edward (Bill) Uhlman Jr., age 84, a lifelong resident of Westborough of 4 Smith Street died February 7, 2020 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Home after a long illness.

He leaves his two sons, Edward Uhlman, III of Westborough and Daniel Uhlman of Westborough and his daughters-in-law Cathy Uhlman and Lori Uhlman and eight grandchildren. Edward also leaves one sister, Gale Landroche, two nieces and two nephews and several cousins. Edward was predeceased by his longtime companion, Elaine Coughlin, and his brother-in-law, Donald Landroche, of South Dennis, MA.

He was the son of the late Edward Uhlman, Sr. and Edith (Duckworth) Uhlman.

He worked at the family farm and later at Levitz Furniture Company as a truck driver and later became the Groundskeeper at the Westborough Country Club Golf course. He was an avid golfer and he loved bowling.

Ed was a survivor of the 1950s polio epidemic along with his two cousins, John and William Uhlman. He graduated from Westborough High School and Stockbridge Agricultural College of University of Massachusetts Amherst.

He bowled for several years and was on the Bay State Abrasives bowling league Men's Champions of Shrewsbury Lanes.

Services and interment will be private.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
