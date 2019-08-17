|
|
Edward Wall, 81
Worcester - Edward Wall, 81, of Worcester, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, August 16th after a battle with cancer.
Ed was married for 54 years to the late Joanne V. (Williams) Wall who died in 2013. He is survived by his two sons, Mark E. Wall of Dorchester and Keith W. Wall and his wife, Kristi of Worcester; a grandson, Cassidy J. Wall; three brothers, William Wall and his wife, Joan of Leicester, Robert Wall and his wife, Joyce of Spencer and Thomas Wall and his wife, Loretta of East Douglas; a sister, Mary Pogorek of Worcester and many nephews and nieces.
Mr. Wall was born in Worcester, son of the late John and Mary (Loftus) Wall and is also predeceased by a brother, James Wall and his wife, Gloria and a brother in law, Walter Pogorek.
Ed retired from the Reed Roll Thread Company where he worked for 20 years as a tool crib operator. He previously worked for 26 years at the former Thom McAn Shoe Company as a shipper. Mr. Wall also owned and operated Eddie's Bait Shop for many years. He was a longtime member of Sacred Heart – St. Catherine of Sweden Parish, where he volunteered for many years as the bingo coordinator.
Ed belonged to the Worcester Surfcasting Club for 60 years and served as President on 8 different occasions. He was a member of the Leicester Senior Citizens Club and was an avid golfer and bowler who enjoyed attending his bowling league at Bayberry Lanes in Spencer.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, 20th August from the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Sacred Heart – St. Catherine of Sweden Church 600 Cambridge St. Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 19th from 5 to 8 PM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Ed may be made to JHC Hospice Program 646 Salisbury Street Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019