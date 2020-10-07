1/1
Edward Whipple
Edward A. Whipple, 82

North Smithfield, RI - Edward A. Whipple, 82, of North Smithfield, died October 5, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Pauline (Mailhot) Whipple, whom he married October 12, 1963. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Lester E. and Ruth Y. Whipple.

Mr. Whipple graduated from Cumberland HS and earned multiple architectural certificates at RISD. He was the owner of Ed's Construction. Ed built his first house at 15 years old and sold it at 16; he continued that ambition throughout his life. Ed shared and taught important life lessons with family and friends that that have been passed to future generations. He enjoyed complicated business ventures that most would walk away from. Ed also enjoyed bicycling, puzzles, trivia, baseball, gardening, traveling, and learning about history. He always kept up with the current news. Above all, Ed loved his wife and family.

Besides his wife, Pauline, he leaves their children, Christine Whipple of Northbridge, Lisa (Whipple) Desrosiers and her husband, Bill, of Millville, and Jonathan Whipple of North Smithfield; his brother, Warren Whipple Sr. of Charleston, WV; his sister, Carol Norris of Avondale, CO; six grandchildren, Sarah Leviton and her fiancé, Dylan Bussone, Jay Pietrewicz and his wife, Jessica, Adam, Bryan, Zachary, and Jessica Desrosiers and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Grace Whipple, and two brothers, Lester and Newton Whipple.

A celebration of Ed's life will be held in the spring, on a date to be announced. Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket. We welcome remembrances and/or photos on Ed's Holt Funeral Home Tribute wall (which may be used at Ed's Celebration of Life). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.

www.holtfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
