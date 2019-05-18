|
Edwin R. Bohlin, Jr., 70
Worcester - Edwin R. Bohlin, Jr, 70, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Memorial Campus. He leaves two brothers and their wives John and Linda Bohlin of Holden and David and Sandra Bohlin of West Boylston; 3 nephews Peter and Jeffrey Bohlin of West Boylston and Douglas Bohlin and his wife Cheryl of West Boylston and their children Amanda, Lindsey and Jenna, and one niece Laura Bourget and her husband Michael of Sterling and their children Tyler, Ryan and Gavin; his devoted and long time caregivers Mary "Marie" Lalonde of Spencer and Christine Robinson of Worcester.
Eddie was born in Worcester, son of the late Dr. Edwin R. Bohlin and Edith (Lundstrom) Bohlin. He graduated from Burncoat Senior High School and attended courses at Quinsigamond Community College. Despite having Spinal Muscular Atrophy since the age of 3 years, Ed overcame the many challenges of his illness. He was an avid reader, enjoyed watching movies and loved history. His outings to local restaurants, taking short car trips, visits to the family home at Stiles Lake, and watching the wildlife at Green Hill Park gave him enjoyment. He valued the many friendships he developed at Green Hill Towers where he lived for the last 12 years.
The family would like to thank Sterling Village Nursing Home for all their care, assistance and support during Eddie's recent stay.
