Edwin "Ed" D. Buczak
GILFORD, NH - Edwin "Ed" D. Buczak, 63, of Gilford, NH, and of Worcester, MA, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Concord Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Ed was born on January 12, 1957, in Worcester, MA, the son of the late Edwin Joseph and Ruth Marion (McNeil) Buczak.
Ed was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.
Ed brought laughter to everyone he met. He was a master of impressions and was known to recite movie lines for any situation.
Ed is survived by his loving companion of 45 years, Jamie Girard; their daughter, Nicole M. Girard, son-in-law, Sean Meyerhoffer, and grandson, Wesley Meyerhoffer of Centennial, CO; two sisters-in-law, Jennifer Girard of Marstons Mills, MA, and Jodi Greene and her husband, Rick of Worcester, MA; a brother-in-law, Jeff Girard and his wife, Nancy of Marstons Mills, MA; two nieces and one nephew; and many extended family and friends in the Lakes Region and Worcester.
Calling Hours and a Funeral Service were held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
Burial was held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Ed's name to of New Hampshire, 814 Elm Street, Ste. 300, Manchester, NH 03101 or online at .
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to
www.wilkinsonbeane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020