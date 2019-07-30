Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
3 West Brookfield Road
Brookfield, MA 01506
(508) 867-3604
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pillsbury Funeral Home
3 West Brookfield Rd.
Brookfield, MA
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Pillsbury Funeral Home
3 West Brookfield Rd.
Brookfield, MA
Resources
Edwin Foley Obituary
Edwin W. Foley, 84

BROOKFIELD - Edwin W. Foley, 84, passed away suddenly on July 29, 2019 at home.

He was predeceased by his wife Joyce R. (Brunelle) Foley in 2005 and a step daughter Brenda Albino. He leaves 3 stepsons Anthony Leite & his wife Deborah, Alfred Leite,Jr. and John Leite; 11 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; twin great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and in laws.

Ed worked for many years at Wyman Gordon Company as an inspector. He proudly served his country as a US Army Veteran. Ed enjoyed hunting & fishing and was a longtime member of the Brookfield Rod & Gun Club. He was also a Director and Board Member of the Brookfield Cemetery. Ed was inducted in the Worcester County Sportsman League Hall of Fame.

Friends and family are invited to attend a calling hour on Friday, August 2,2019 from 10:00am-11:00am in Pillsbury Funeral Home 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield. The funeral will follow at 11am in the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be in Brookfield Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019
