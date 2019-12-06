|
Edwin "Ed" Hazen, 84
Boylston - Edwin C. "Ed" Hazen, 84, of Boylston passed away peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday December 4, 2019 in Christopher House, Worcester.
He is survived by his wife, Faith, of 39 years; a daughter, Robyn Foley and her husband Michael and their children, Noah and Luke of Boylston; a son, Michael Hazen of Oakham; a son, Donald Hazen of Worcester; a daughter, Jean and several grandchildren, nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Lucy (Tamulevich) and Henry Hazen; his sister, Dorothy and two brothers, Ronald and William. Ed was born in Worcester and graduated from the High School of Commerce. He enlisted in the Army and is a veteran of the Korean War.
After his discharge from the military he secured a position with the Commonwealth Gas Co., first as a draftsman and later as a serviceman. He worked there for 35 years before he retired. At one time, Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman. Ed enjoyed bowling, vegetable gardening, and watching the Bruins. He loved spending time with family and friends, but the most joy he received was watching Noah and Luke play sports.
The funeral will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 with a service at 10:00 AM in DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., Worcester. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Boylston. Calling hours in the funeral home are Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made in Ed's memory to JHC Hospice, 646 Salisbury St., Worcester, Ma., 01609 or to Veterans Inc, 69 Grove St., Worcester, Ma., 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019