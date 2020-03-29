|
Edwin Matuzek, 99
SHREWSBURY - Edwin Matuzek, 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 28, 2020 in Whitney Place Assisted Living, Northbridge, MA.
Edwin rejoined his late wife Theresa (Boria) Matuzek who died in 2009. He loved Theresa and spoke of her all the days of his life.
He leaves his daughter, Dorothy Lapriore of Cape Elizabeth, ME, and a son, John Matuzek of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Mark Lapriore and his wife, Dee Dee Taylor of Providence, RI, Justin Lapriore and his wife Kristen Meyer of Seattle, WA, and Lisa Lapriore and her husband Tom Kressler of Portsmouth, NH; also survived by three great-grandchildren, Juliette, Isabella and Natalia; a sister, Olga Jordan; and several nieces and nephews. Edwin is predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
Edwin was born and raised in South Grafton, son of the late John and Albina (Tomkiewicz) Matuzek, and has lived in Shrewsbury for 63 years, where he was a member of St. Mary's Church. He was a World War II veteran and owner of Worcester Gear Works. Edwin received the "Man of the Year Quo Vadis Award" for his excellence in Business. After retirement, Edwin's love for the sun and the water led him and Theresa to the oceans of Cape Cod, Hawaii, and St. Thomas. He enjoyed swimming, skiing, sailing, ice fishing, and all outdoor activities. Edwin loved daily trips to Silver Lake with his son John during the summer.
Edwin's funeral Mass and burial will be held privately for his family, with a celebration of his life to be announced when we are able to gather safely. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to assist the family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020