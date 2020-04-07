|
Edwin Sowa, 94
Clinton - Edwin Sowa, 94, finished his final round and played his last hole on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He passed peacefully at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center in Northborough due to declining health. He is survived by his wife Mary E. "Betty" (LaPlante) Sowa; his daughter Jami Morano & husband Tom; son Gary Sowa & wife Julie, all of FL; and son, Ted Sowa & wife Caryn of Natick. He leaves his five grandchildren: Jessie Morano of FL, William Sowa of Natick, Jonathan Gordon of WA, Justin Sowa of CA, and Ivan Sowa of NY; three step-children: Jean O'Malley & husband Richard of Leominster; Ann Bunner & husband David of Worcester; and Paula Swanson & husband Carl of Sterling; two step-grandchildren: Bryan O'Malley & wife Kelly of AK; and Heather O'Malley of Leominster; two step-great grandchildren, Abby O'Malley and TJ O'Malley of AK; niece Betty Ann Perla of Clinton; great niece and nephew Toni Carroll of IL; and Don Perla of NH, additional nieces, nephews and extended family. He was pre-deceased by his son Larry Sowa and siblings: Evelyn Notaro, Mary Luchini, Michael, Walter, Fred, Joe, Stanley, Max, John, and Maurice Sowa.
Ed was born in Chicopee, one of 11 children born to Wojciech & Karolina (Galica) Sowa. He graduated from the Clinton High School and proudly served our nation in the United States Navy during World War II. Mr. Sowa returned home safely and began his career in printing, working at the Colonial Press as a book binder and later at Heffernan Press in Worcester. He was a former member of the PAV, and, in retirement, worked for several local golf courses. Ed was an avid sports fan and loved his walks at the reservoir. He spent many winters with his wife at their home in Seabird Island, Daytona Beach, Florida and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Edwin Sowa to: Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020