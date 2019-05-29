|
|
Efrosini (Zoi) Kostas, 100
WORCESTER - Efrosini (Zoi) Kostas, 100, of Worcester, died Tuesday, May 28th in Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Her husband, Thomas T. Kostas died in 1984. She is survived by her son; Michael Kostas and his wife, Panorea of Worcester; her daughter, Eleftheria "Libby" John of Worcester; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two daughters, Elpida Economou and Lynn Bilodeau and her grandson, Thomas G. Economou.
She was born in Grapsi, Albania the daughter of Theophanis and Katerini Zoi; and had worked as a seamstress for Newton Sportswear Company before retiring. She was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Ladies Philoptochos Society, and was a tireless volunteer at the Cathedral and for the Greek Festivals.
Her funeral is Friday, May 31st at 11:00 a.m. in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 10:00 until the time of the service at the Cathedral. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 300 Barber Avenue, Worcester, MA 01606. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019