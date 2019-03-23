|
Eftihia "Effie" (Lalos) Poulias, 91
HOLDEN - Eftihia "Effie" (Lalos) Poulias, 91 of Holden, passed away March 21st. Her husband of 40 years, Constantinos Poulias died in 1994. She is survived by her son, Michael and many nephews, a niece and their families. She was predeceased by a son, Ernest Poulias in 1985.
She was born in Giromeri, Greece the daughter of Donatos and Despina ( Sotiriou) Lalos. Effie was always thankful for all the wonderful friends and family she had, whose kindness to her made her life so enjoyable. She touched the lives of everyone that knew her and will be remembered as a loving and caring person. Michael expresses his heartfelt thanks to the staff of St. Vincent Hospital and the Pain Management Clinic for the care provided.
Her funeral is Tuesday, March 26th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. A visitation will be held form 9:30 until 10:30 the morning of the funeral, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
