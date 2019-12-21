|
Eileen T. Batakis, 93
WORCESTER - Eileen T. (McCarthy) Batakis, 93, of Worcester, passed Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Parsons Hill Health Care Center.
She leaves a daughter, Mary-Lee MacKenzie and her husband Dennis of Summerville, S.C., a granddaughter Katy Gersh; three great-grandchildren, Joey, Myla and Chloe; her fiancé, Thomas DeAngelis of Worcester; her sister-in-law Ruth J. Smith of Waltham; and many nieces and nephews.
Eileen was predeceased by her husband Alfred Batakis; her daughters Sharon and Elaine; two sisters, Mary Harris and Evelyn Burke; and three brothers, Arthur, Francis and Thomas McCarthy.
She was born in Cambridge, daughter of William F. and Ellen T. (O'Callahan) McCarthy.
Eileen did temporary office staffing for Kelly Girl. She also worked many years in information technology data entry at the General Motors plant in Framingham.
Eileen was an award winning competitive ballroom dancer, partnering with Tom for many years.
She loved the outdoors, especially swimming in the ocean and taking long drives and walks.
There will be a funeral service on Monday, December 23, at 11 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019